Breezy and wet for the next couple of days; blustery and cold this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A storm system is moving into the area today, replacing Tuesday’s beautiful sunshine with thick clouds and rain showers. Expect showers and a few thunderstorms in the morning hours before we enjoy a slight break in the activity in the middle part of the day. Additional showers and thunderstorms will slowly develop in the afternoon and become widespread during the evening hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with an easterly breeze that will reach 25 to 30s miles per hour at times. Wind chill values will only be in the 30s for the most part.

Wednesday Forecast (KTTC)

There will be rounds of showers and thunderstorms this morning and in the late afternoon/evening. (KTTC)

A few of the late-evening storms may become strong to severe with large hail as the primary concern in our area. The best chances for that activity will be after ten this evening on the Iowa side of the border. Rain chances will continue throughout the night with overnight lows in the mid-40s and brisk easterly winds. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to impact the area throughout the morning on Thursday before tapering off early in the afternoon. A few breaks of sunshine can be expected later in the day with cold west winds picking up behind the storm system. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with west winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. Overall, a couple of inches of rainfall will be possible in parts of the area from this midweek storm system.

Up to an inch or two of rainfall can be expected between today and early Thursday. (KTTC)

A few thunderstorms late this evening may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds developing in the strongest storms. (KTTC)

Colder air will settle into the area early in the weekend. In fact, sparse rain showers may mix with a few snowflakes on Friday. We’ll have the occasional break in the clouds during the day with brisk northwest winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Wind chill levels will be in the 20s and low 30s.

High temps will be in the 50s in most spots Thursday with showers until mid-afternoon and a gusty westerly breeze. (KTTC)

Saturday will also be blustery with occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day and a few snow showers or snow pellets possible. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible today and Thursday. Light snow showers or flurries can be expected Friday and Saturday. (KTTC)

After a blustery, but slightly sunnier day on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s, temperatures in the upcoming week will be warmer and a bit more seasonable. Expect high temperatures in the low 50s on Monday with upper 50s and low 60s late in the week. The best chances of rain will be from Tuesday through Thursday with a potentially slow-moving mid-spring storm system crossing the region.

High temps will be warmer next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.