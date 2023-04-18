Wisconsin lawmakers hope to outlaw local bans on gas engines

State and local governments in Wisconsin would not be allowed to ban gas-powered vehicles, snow blowers, lawnmowers and other machines under a pair of bills up for a vote in the state Assembly
Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning local governments from passing regulations on gas-powered...
Wisconsin lawmakers propose banning local governments from passing regulations on gas-powered engines.
By By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — State and local governments in Wisconsin would not be allowed to ban gas-powered vehicles, snow blowers, lawnmowers and other machines under a pair of bills up for a vote Tuesday in the state Assembly.

The bills' Republican sponsors hope to outlaw measures similar to a law passed in California last year requiring that all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state run on electricity or hydrogen by 2035. That decision left 17 states with vehicle emissions standards tied to California laws facing tough decisions on whether they would adopt the same ban on gasoline-fueled vehicles.

Wisconsin was not among those states. But in a message to lawmakers seeking cosponsors, the Republican authors of the Wisconsin bills stoked fears of “runaway state bureaucrats and excessive local governments” taking matters into their own hands to ban gas engines.

Gas stations and fossil fuel industry groups such as Kwik Trip and the American Petroleum Institute have thrown their support behind the measures. Meanwhile, environmental advocates and the American Lung Association oppose them.

If the measures pass the Republican-controlled Assembly on Tuesday, they would still need approval from the Senate and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is likely to veto them. Evers has been at odds with Republicans when pushing to use state money to build out electric vehicle charging stations. The governor’s spokesperson, Britt Cudaback, did not immediately respond to an email Monday asking whether he would veto the measures.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
Fatal Crash
Highway 52 crash in Rochester sends man to hospital
Andrew Gerhardt
Byron man facing charges after threatening to shoot up another house
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series
Keith Urban announced for 2023 Grandstand Concert Series

Latest News

Wisconsin lawmakers propose a bill that would create harsher penalties for people who use a...
Wisconsin Assembly aims for harsher carjacking penalties
Mark Jensen makes his way into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing, Friday, April 14,...
Wisconsin man gets life in prison for wife’s 1998 slaying
possible arson at Wisconsin Family Action
Man pleads not guilty in anti-abortion office firebombing
DNR board OKs request for more land management money