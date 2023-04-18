Tracking midweek showers and thunderstorm chances; colder weather this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – High pressure is settling in the region from the west today, bringing some very pleasant weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’re not only going to enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day, but the winds will not be nearly as strong and unpleasant as the past two days. Temperatures today will also be a little warmer with readings in the low and mid-50s across the area which is just a few degrees below the seasonal average.

Clouds will slowly thicken tonight as a storm system approaches from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will likely develop to our southwest this evening and then rumble into our local area after midnight. Low temperatures overnight will be in the upper 30s with a brisk easterly breeze.

After a morning round of thunderstorms, just a few spotty showers will be possible during the heart of the day with a mostly cloudy sky and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Southeast winds tomorrow will occasionally reach 25 miles per hour.

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop to our southwest during the evening and then rumble into our area after sunset. There’s a chance that a few of those storms may produce strong wind gusts and large hail mainly in north Iowa where there will be a little more instability in the atmosphere. The greater risk for severe weather will be south of our local area.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop in the morning on Thursday before moving out of the area in the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 50s with a brisk westerly breeze.

Friday will be bright, but chilly with occasional sunshine and clouds and brisk west winds throughout the day. A few isolated showers may develop in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with wind chill values in the 30s.

Saturday will be breezy and cold with occasional sunshine during the day. Some sparse, light rain or snow showers may develop during the day, but no accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with northwest winds gusting to 25 miles per hour at will make it feel like the 30s.

We’ll enjoy quiet, sunny weather on Sunday as high pressure moves into the region from the west. Aside from a cool northwest breeze, the day will be a little more pleasant than the two previous days and temperatures will at least approach 50 degrees.

Temperatures next week will slowly warm from the low 50s on Monday to the upper 50s and low 60s later in the week. The best chances for rain next week will be on Tuesday and Friday.

