Soldiers Memorial Field Park update sparks debate about trail extension

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In the next year, a park many in Rochester know and love could look a little different. The city of Rochester Parks and Recreation is currently crafting a $21 million project to rehabilitate Soldiers Memorial Field Park.

The design for the new aquatic center, playground and more has been decided on, but now there is debate about what Parks and Rec should do regarding the Southwest Trail extension.

Currently the bike route runs through Memorial Parkway and Seventh Ave. With the trail extension, the route will be moved closer to the golf course and a bridge will be added to the design. Some are relieved an alternative has been offered.

“The current connection is downright dangerous. It is a hazard, even as an able-bodied person, I have walked a biked along there and even felt like with the strongest of wind could be pushed off that little ledge right into traffic,” avid trail user Shruthi Naik said.

Others aren’t very pleased with the new expansion.

“There is already a safe and well maintained, well used, popular bike route in place that take one minute to go from the start, the same location as the proposed trail to the exact same location at the end of the trail that route is in place today. It’s safe, it’s popular, and we agreed with the biking community that route could be improved,” Parkway Neighborhood Association Ian Jarman explained.

Paul Kloss, has been using Rochester’s trail system for the last 20 years to commute to Mayo Clinic.

“As a cyclist, I’ve had a number of near-misses in that memorial park was, as I get older, I really need a safe connection I want to do this for another ten, twenty years and so I’m looking forward to a trail connection,” Kloss said.

Some urged the council to support the extension, as it would make the public park more accessible.

“No matter what neighborhood we live in, no matter what we look like, where we worship, we should be able to get to go in our community and I see this as a key part of that and a special opportunity to make this more accessible to people,” avid trail user Olivia Bergen said.

During this lengthy process to update the Soldiers Field area, golf has remained a hot button topic.

“This trail will very much interfere with the golf course at the fourth green and the fifth tee,” Jarman said.

