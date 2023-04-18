Showers and thunderstorms ahead

Wet weather is likely Wednesday and Thursday
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful Spring weather Tuesday, we’re tracking a system that is expected to bring wet weather to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Timeline:

Weather Timeline
Weather Timeline(KTTC)

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the next two days. I don’t think we’re looking at a complete washout on either Wednesday or Thursday, but there will be periods of storms with some heavy rainfall.

Wednesday: Our best chance of showers and storms will be in the morning and then again late Wednesday night. We should see some dry conditions through the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will range from 0.50-1.25″.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Light showers could linger into the early afternoon on Thursday. Rainfall amounts Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75″.

Rainfall Amounts:

Precip forecast
Precip forecast(KTTC)

We could see some pretty impressive rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA through the next 3-5 days. Current guidance is suggesting around 1-2″ of rain for areas to the east of I-35. This is NOT good news for the Mississippi River Valley because of the flooding potential.

We’ll keep a really close eye on water levels through this week for the river valley.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury
Andrew Gerhardt
Byron man facing charges after threatening to shoot up another house
Fatal Crash
Highway 52 crash in Rochester sends man to hospital
PESCARA CLOSING
Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Tracking midweek showers and thunderstorm chances; colder weather this weekend
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Sunny and tranquil today; showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday and Thursday
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Tuesday Morning Weather