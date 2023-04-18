Showers and thunderstorms ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful Spring weather Tuesday, we’re tracking a system that is expected to bring wet weather to the region on Wednesday and Thursday.

Weather Timeline:

On-and-off showers and thunderstorms will be possible through the next two days. I don’t think we’re looking at a complete washout on either Wednesday or Thursday, but there will be periods of storms with some heavy rainfall.

Wednesday: Our best chance of showers and storms will be in the morning and then again late Wednesday night. We should see some dry conditions through the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall amounts on Wednesday will range from 0.50-1.25″.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Light showers could linger into the early afternoon on Thursday. Rainfall amounts Thursday will range from 0.25-0.75″.

Rainfall Amounts:

We could see some pretty impressive rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA through the next 3-5 days. Current guidance is suggesting around 1-2″ of rain for areas to the east of I-35. This is NOT good news for the Mississippi River Valley because of the flooding potential.

We’ll keep a really close eye on water levels through this week for the river valley.

Nick

