Downtown Rochester staple announces permanent closure

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Pescara, a longtime staple of downtown Rochester is closing its doors.

Known for its Italian fare, the 14-year-old restaurant announced its closure tonight through a Facebook post.

Saying, in part, “No doubt, the transition of the Double Tree Hotel to student housing has changed the landscape of downtown. "

They also thanked staff and diners for the last 14 years.

The last day of business for the restaurant will be Sunday, April 23rd.

Some of Pescara’s dishes will be made available at its sister restaurants, Chester’s and Terza.

