Motorcycle safety program offered at RCTC

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 2022 was a deadly year on the road for motorcyclists in Minnesota. In fact it was the deadliest year since 1985.

Matt Durand is the Motorcycle Program Coordinator at RCTC. He joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share more about the Basic Rider & Intermediate Rider Course you can attend in Rochester.

The courses are based on the Motorcycle Safety Foundation (MSF) curriculum. The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center (MMSC) offers the rider courses at 22 Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

According to Durand, receiving a motorcycle license endorsement through the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Center (MMSC) has several benefits, including:

Enhanced Riding Skills: The MMSC provides comprehensive motorcycle safety training courses that can help you improve your riding skills and make you a safer and more confident rider on the road.

Legal Benefits: In Minnesota, completing a MMSC course may waive the skills portion of the motorcycle endorsement exam.

Insurance Discounts: Many insurance companies offer discounts to motorcyclists who have completed an MMSC course, as they view them as safer and more responsible riders.

Personalized Training: MMSC courses are tailored to meet individual rider needs, with experienced instructors who can provide personalized training to help you overcome specific challenges or areas where you may need extra support.

Access to Resources: As a graduate of a MMSC course, you will have access to a variety of resources, including online training videos and information on motorcycle safety laws and regulations.

Reputation: Completing a MMSC course and earning a motorcycle license endorsement demonstrates your commitment to safe and responsible riding, which can enhance your reputation among other riders and within the broader motorcycle community.

