Local agencies to discuss start of construction season

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –MnDOT, Olmsted County and the city of Rochester will be holding an informational meeting Wednesday to layout the season’s construction projects.

The meeting will be at 10 a.m. Olmsted County Government Center, 151 4th St SE, Rochester, MN in front of the board/council chambers.

All three agencies usually hold a joint meeting every year to layout and inform the public of the upcoming projects.

Some of the major projects include the construction of a J-turn on Hwy 14 at Cty Rd. 3, a project 65th Street NW in Rochester and the next phase of the Hwy 57 construction project in Kasson.

“This is a good time to remind everybody to pay attention,” Public Engagement Dir. Mike Dougherty said. “If they know there’s construction coming, usually there’s a sign that says road work begins whatever date, that’s good prompt. Then go find out what’s going on so you can make good driving decisions.”

For more information on MnDOT projects, click here.

For more information on Olmsted County projects, click here.

For more information on city of Rochester projects, click here.

