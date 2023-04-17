Wines of the World event preview on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wines of the World event is coming to the Rochester International Event Center on Friday, May 12.

The night will include sampling wines from around the world, along with beers and spirits. There will also be food available and wine enthusiasts to answer wine-related questions.

The event goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person.

There will also be an online auction where all of the funds will go towards Bear Creek Services. Bear Creek Services is a nonprofit organization that supports more than 100 people who have developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries.

Linda Driessen is the Executive Director of Bear Creek Services and she joined Midwest Access Monday to speak about the upcoming event.

More information can be found here.

