Wines of the World event preview on Midwest Access

Bear Creek Services
Bear Creek Services(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wines of the World event is coming to the Rochester International Event Center on Friday, May 12.

The night will include sampling wines from around the world, along with beers and spirits. There will also be food available and wine enthusiasts to answer wine-related questions.

The event goes from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $80 per person.

There will also be an online auction where all of the funds will go towards Bear Creek Services. Bear Creek Services is a nonprofit organization that supports more than 100 people who have developmental disabilities or traumatic brain injuries.

Linda Driessen is the Executive Director of Bear Creek Services and she joined Midwest Access Monday to speak about the upcoming event.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Byron residents ordered to shelter in place.
Byron residents ordered to shelter in place Saturday, incident resolved
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Current Weather Alerts
Snowy, cold, and windy Sunday

Latest News

30th Anniversary LIFE logo
RCTC celebrates Learning is ForEver educational programs
(Source: Facebook/Albert Lea Police Department)
Albert Lea police increase enforcement of hands-free law in April
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Minnesota River towns prepare for rising water
Minnesota River towns prepare for rising water