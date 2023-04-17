Windy and Cold Today; Warmer Temps Ahead with Rain Chances

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Strong, cold winds and melting snow this afternoon are reminding us that even though temperatures were in the 80s very recently, we’re still very much in early spring. Snowfall totals around Rochester around close to three inches for the most part while a range of seven to ten inches of snowfall was measured to the east around Winona. Expect decreasing clouds early in the day with mostly sunny skies in most of the area by this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s for the most part. It’s definitely shaping up to be a cold start to the week, but at least we’ll melt a fair amount of snow thanks to our strong mid-April sunshine.

Expect sunny skies with gusty winds today and high temps will be in the 40s. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall occurred in the eastern part of our area. (KTTC)

The heaviest snowfall in the region occurred in Wisconsin. (KTTC)

Winds will diminish during the evening with temperatures slowly falling from the 40s to the 30s. Overnight readings will be in the mid-20s with light northwest winds.

Tuesday will be one of the best days of the week in terms of weather as mostly sunny skies will be the rule with light northeast winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. That will definitely be an improvement from the cold and windy conditions we have to start the week!

Temps will be slightly warmer tomorrow. (KTTC)

A storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday starting first thing in the morning. With a gusty southeast breeze, temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday and the Storm Prediction Center has our area at level one of five in the daily outlook. Large hail will be possible.

A few strong to severe storms will be possible Wednesday. (KTTC)

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday, with cold north winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

There will be chances of showers and thunderstorms in the middle part of the week. Isolated showers will be possible closer to the weekend. (KTTC)

Friday will be a little sunnier, but there will still be a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

There will be chances of rain and thunderstorms in the midweek. Temps will cool to the 40s over the weekend. (KTTC)

Moderate flooding is happening in Wabasha, MN and the river level will be close to major flooding levels. (KTTC)

Aside from a few spotty rain showers on Saturday, the weekend looks bright and cool, but fairly peaceful. Expect sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s.

Temps will cool a bit heading toward the weekend. Next week promises to be more seasonably mild. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Monday, April 17, 2023. Expect mostly sunny skies with raw winds today and temperatures in the 40s. After a bright and cool Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the middle part of the week. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

