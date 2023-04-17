Windy and cold today; midweek showers and thunderstorms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re dealing with the aftermath of the storm system that brought snow to much of the area on Sunday as roads are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice and harsh winds are howling from the northwest. Snowfall totals around Rochester around close to three inches for the most part while a range of seven to ten inches of snowfall was measured to the east around Winona. Expect decreasing clouds early in the day with mostly sunny skies in most of the area by this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with wind chill values in the 20s and low 30s for the most part. It’s definitely shaping up to be a cold start to the week, but at least we’ll melt a fair amount of snow thanks to our strong mid-April sunshine.

Sunshine will help temps warm to the 40s this afternoon. (KTTC)

Snowfall totals from Sunday evening and Sunday night. The highest totals were east of Rochester. (KTTC)

Winds will diminish during the evening with temperatures slowly falling from the 40s to the 30s. Overnight readings will be in the mid-20s with light northwest winds.

Tuesday will be one of the best days of the week in terms of weather as mostly sunny skies will be the rule with light northeast winds and afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. That will definitely be an improvement from the cold and windy conditions we have to start the week!

High temps will be in the 50s to low 60s on Tuesday. (KTTC)

A storm system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Wednesday starting first thing in the morning. With a gusty southeast breeze, temperatures will climb to the mid and upper 50s in the afternoon. a few of the late afternoon and evening storms may become strong to severe, producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms may produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. (KTTC)

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible again on Thursday, with cold north winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Friday will be a little sunnier, but there will still be a chance of isolated showers in the afternoon with brisk west winds and high temperatures will be in the upper 40s, about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the middle of the week. Temps will cool to the 40s late in the week. (KTTC)

Aside from a few spotty rain showers on Saturday, the weekend looks bright and cool, but fairly peaceful. Expect sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the 40s.

Temps will be warmer next week. (KTTC)

