‘We will bring her home’: Winona police update search for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Winona Police Department released an update Monday on what is being done to find Madeline “Maddi” Kingsbury who has been missing since March 31.

Winona investigators said they continue to investigate Kingsbury’s disappearance and remain extremely concerned for her safety. Law enforcement and first responder teams continue to conduct daily targeted searches for Kingsbury based on information generated by the investigation and on tips from the public.

In the last week, there have been foot, aerial and water searches. Authorities are using all available resources in the search including sonar, submersibles and dog teams. WPD said it is still receiving dozens of tips each day.

If you have information that you think could be valuable, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Law enforcement is asking property owners in Winona, Fillmore, and Houston Counties to walk their land and check outbuildings. Look for anything unusual or out-of-place. The changing weather conditions might reveal new signs that weren’t there before, so if you have already done this, please do it again. If you find anything concerning, call your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities said they are not prepared to identify a suspect or person of interest at this time.

WPD continues to follow several paths of inquiry as it works to determine what happened to Kingsbury, and if warranted, hold accountable the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.

“Our thoughts remain with Maddi’s friends and family during this difficult time. We are committed to doing everything possible to find her and remain confident we will bring her home.”

