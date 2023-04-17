Townsend Shows hosts antique flea market

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Graham Park was buzzing with activity Sunday as Townsend Shows held their 2nd antique flea market of 2023.

Crawford and Floral Hall were packed with memorabilia like toy cars, books, art, home decor and more. Antiquers were on the hunt for the next item to add to their collections and learn about the items from dealers. Not only do these vendors have a lot of items, but they have a lot of knowledge too.

“This is my first one this is my first entree into an outside venue I’ve sold them out of my home, and I’ve sold them online but I’ve never kind of displayed them before I’ve got a lot of unique and old sets here some of them are I’ve got a 1775 cashmere Indian set that’s older than our country,” vendor Paul Moe said.

If you missed out, even more antiques will be back in Graham Park May 12th through 14th for gold rush. Dealers from across the U.S. will be spread throughout all 52 acres of the fairgrounds.

