Rochester police asking for public’s help finding Len Reynolds

By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is requesting the public’s help searching for Len Reynolds who has not been seen or heard from since March 7, 2023.

Officers conducted a welfare check at his home in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue SE on March 17. Reynolds was not located in or around his home. Officers observed that his cell phone, wallet and car keys were inside his home.

RPD is requesting that property owners near Mayo High School, 11th Avenue SE and Marion Road SE, check for any signs of Reynolds on their property, including sheds, garages and any wooded areas that do not get frequent attention.

Reynolds, 59, is described as a bald man with fair skin and a brown/gray goatee. He is 5′11″ and weighs about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Phonchai See at 507-328-2886 or Rochester Police Dispatch at 507-328-6800.

