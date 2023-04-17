RCTC celebrates Learning is ForEver educational programs

30th Anniversary LIFE logo
30th Anniversary LIFE logo(RCTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Community and Technical College is celebrating its outreach effort, Learning Is ForEver (LIFE).

LIFE provides stimulating educational programs and encourages social and personal growth for life-long learners in growing and diverse communities.

LIFE has been growing for over 30 years and is celebrating with a dinner and presentation.

Dr. Taylor Hagood joined Midwest Access to discuss the celebration which will take place Thursday, April 27 from 5:30-8 p.m.

RCTC LIFE: Learning Is ForEver Facebook can be found here.

Learn more about LIFE here.

