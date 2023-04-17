A Litter Bit Better looking for volunteers

By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Are you interested in helping make Rochester a little bit better this spring? The Rochester Neighborhood Resource Center is looking for volunteers for their annual Litter Bit Better which is a weeklong event starting April 22nd.

Volunteers represent neighborhoods, businesses, service groups, schools and more scouring ditches, parks, and waterways picking up tons of trash. Participants learn about the negative impacts of litter to a community and to the environment.

“Last year alone we collected more than 16,000 pounds of trash by over 3,000 volunteers, this year I’d like the numbers to go up so let’s see how many volunteers and how much trash we can pick up this year,” executive director Rene Halasy said.

The effort started in 2007 and to find out how to volunteer, click here.

