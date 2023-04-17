The Landing asks for community’s help stocking shelves

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The number of those experiencing homelessness in Rochester has been on the rise.

The Landing has seen an increase in the amount of people it serves and is asking for the community’s help in stocking the shelves.

The Landing is looking for things like breakfast and lunch foods that are shelf stable, can be microwaved and organizers have asked not to donate individual cans of soup.

“We have been seeing over 100 unique individuals everyday our numbers have really jumped, our food requirements have jumped up and we cook a hot meal every night and the food that we’re asking for to stock the shelves is food that goes into our bistro area which is used for breakfast and lunch,” co-founder Dan Fifield said.

To donate, items The Landing is in need of can be found on its Amazon Storefront. The Landing is also open to donations that did not make the wish list.

