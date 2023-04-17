Highway 52 crash in Rochester sends man to hospital

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Rochester.

It happened around 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 52 at Civic Center Drive.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Don Morgan, 25, of Rochester, was southbound when he lost control, went left, and was hit by a truck.

Morgan was taken to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys.

The driver of the truck and his three passengers, all from northeast Iowa, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers said the road was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service assisted on scene.

