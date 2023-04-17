Crews respond to Northeast Rochester home fire

RFD responds to home fire.
RFD responds to home fire.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Fire Department responded to a house fire at Rocky Creek Estates Sunday morning.

Authorities arrived on the scene and reported smoke coming from the front door with no visible flames. RFD engine two entered the home and located a small fire in the laundry room area.

The small fire involved oily rags and dirty laundry. Ventilation was required due to a large amount of smoke. Minor smoke damage was caused to the interior of the home.

One person was transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation. RFD was assisted by Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Rochester Police Department.

