The city of Wabasha prepares for more flooding

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Wabasha has been monitoring and preparing for more flooding, set to happen this week.

“‘I’ve only lived here for 10 years, and we’ve had about 3 instances where we’ve had this level of disruption,” City of Wabasha Mayor Emily Durand said. “And sometimes, just less than this but still, our ballfields are under water, you know plenty, a lot of mess for people to deal with.”

The Mississippi River is rising fast, city of Wabasha officials said it’s expected to rise to 16 feet by the weekend.

“We’re at flood stage 4.58, we’re expecting a flood stage of probably 16, 15.9 by Thursday which is about a foot and half of what we have now. We’re preparing for the 16 mark,” City of Wabasha Emergency Management Dir. Darren Sheeley said.

Popular bar Slippery’s should be getting ready for a busy season, instead, its lower outdoor patio is under water.

“Slippery’s is a big concern of the area you know, because it’s a very popular place to go” Sheeley said. “So, we kind of keep a close on this one here, because it’s closest to the river.”

Highway 60 has been shut down due to rising water in the roadway. Sheeley said in the days to come, side streets will also be closed.

“They’re talking about blocking off another 2- 3 roads,” he said. “One being a main road that accesses our hospital here so that re-reoutes all our emergency traffic.”

Sheeley and Durand ask that people stay away as the waters start to rise.

“People coming down here checking things out,” Sheeley said. “If the road is closed, stay out of the road. If the water’s flowing, stay away from the water. this is dangerous time. it’s time to stay away from this and take it serious. I think that’s what the citizens of Wabasha want. Respect their privacy.”

Sheeley said at this point, they are not planning on sandbagging, but things can change quickly.

