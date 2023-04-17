Byron man facing charges after threatening to shoot up another house

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a call of a man threatening to shoot and kill people Saturday night in Byron.

According to OCSO, the initial call came in at 9:19 p.m. from a woman who said there was a man that had an AR-15 rifle and was going to walk from his house to another house a few blocks away to shoot and kill the people that lived there.

Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Andrew Gerhardt of Byron.

Deputies arrived to the 100 block of 9th street NW and sent out an alert to Byron residents in the area to secure all doors and windows and remain inside.

Another call then came in from the woman who told deputies that she was inside the same house as Gerhardt and that he was passed out in a bedroom.

With that information, deputies worked to get the woman and the others inside that house out, and then set up a perimeter around the house. Some nearby residents were also asked to evacuate as a safety precaution.

Minnesota State Patrol, Rochester Police Department and Emergency Response and Crisis Negotiations Units responded to the scene.

At 12:50 a.m., officials were able to make contact with Gerhardt who then turned himself in and was safely taken into custody.

Search warrants were drafted and evidence was collected from the house including an AR-15 type rifle and a shotgun. It was also discovered that Gerhardt was a felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Gerhardt was then placed under arrest and was taken to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

He faces felony charges of Threats of Violence - Reckless Disregard Risk and Possess Ammo/Pistol/Assault Weapon Person Under 18.

Authorities believe that Gerhardt never got to the house that he was threatening and may have never even left his property. However, he did go outside at one point with the rifle which is when officials believe the first call came in.

Gerhardt also admitted to drinking alcohol and was intoxicated at the time he was taken into custody.

Officials said that Gerhardt may have been previous roommates with the residents at the house he was threatening and that there could have been a falling out.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.