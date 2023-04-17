Active weather pattern continues this week

Tracking showers and storms
By Nick Jansen
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve really seen the “weather extremes” over the past 5-7 days. We had record-breaking high temperatures last week and then had record-breaking snowfall in some areas on Sunday.

Snowfall recap:

Snowfall last 24-hours
Snowfall last 24-hours(KTTC)

Snowfall reports across Olmsted County ranged from 2-4″ with the highest totals to the east of Hwy-52. Snowfall reports along the Mississippi River ranged from 7-12″ plus for A LOT of communities. La Crosse set a daily snowfall record with 13.1″ of snow.

Rochester Snowfall Stats:

Rochester Snowfall Stats
Rochester Snowfall Stats(KTTC)

Rochester’s monthly snowfall is now up to 4.2″ of snow. With snowfall totals now reaching over 4″, we’ll finish the month with a surplus in the snowfall department. Our seasonal snowfall is now up to 63.3″ which is just shy of a foot above average.

Rainfall chances
Rainfall chances(KTTC)

An active weather pattern will continue this week across the upper Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday extending through Thursday. I don’t think we’re looking at a washout on either Wednesday or Thursday, but there will be periods of showers and storms. As temperatures cool on Friday, we could see a rain/snow mix across the region.

Rainfall amounts
Rainfall amounts(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Friday could reach near 1-2″ area-wide.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Byron residents ordered to shelter in place.
Byron residents ordered to shelter in place Saturday, incident resolved
One sheriff’s deputy died and two other law enforcement officers were injured after a shootout...
Sheriff’s deputy and suspect killed in Minnesota shootout
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Current Weather Alerts
Snowy, cold, and windy Sunday

Latest News

The full weather forecast from meteorologist Tedd Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Windy and Cold Today; Warmer Temps Ahead with Rain Chances
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Tedd Schmidt in the second half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Noon Weather
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Windy and cold today; midweek showers and thunderstorms
The full weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the 6:30 half-hour of KTTC News...
Ted's Monday Morning Weather