Active weather pattern continues this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve really seen the “weather extremes” over the past 5-7 days. We had record-breaking high temperatures last week and then had record-breaking snowfall in some areas on Sunday.

Snowfall recap:

Snowfall last 24-hours (KTTC)

Snowfall reports across Olmsted County ranged from 2-4″ with the highest totals to the east of Hwy-52. Snowfall reports along the Mississippi River ranged from 7-12″ plus for A LOT of communities. La Crosse set a daily snowfall record with 13.1″ of snow.

Rochester Snowfall Stats:

Rochester Snowfall Stats (KTTC)

Rochester’s monthly snowfall is now up to 4.2″ of snow. With snowfall totals now reaching over 4″, we’ll finish the month with a surplus in the snowfall department. Our seasonal snowfall is now up to 63.3″ which is just shy of a foot above average.

Rainfall chances (KTTC)

An active weather pattern will continue this week across the upper Midwest. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Tuesday extending through Thursday. I don’t think we’re looking at a washout on either Wednesday or Thursday, but there will be periods of showers and storms. As temperatures cool on Friday, we could see a rain/snow mix across the region.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through Friday could reach near 1-2″ area-wide.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

