Snowy, cold, and windy Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a few different weather alerts to touch on this morning. Areas in tan will be under a Wind Advisory starting at 7 PM tonight. A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 7 PM tonight for areas in pink, while a Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 1 PM this afternoon for areas in purple.

Current Weather Alerts (KTTC)

High temperatures today will be in the 30s and low-40s across the region with rain showers transitioning over to snowfall later today. Skies today will be cloudy and winds will be strong, from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 35 miles per hour possible.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 20s and 30s with snowfall continuing. Wind chill temperatures overnight will be in the teens. Winds will continue to be strong, from the northwest between 25 and 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall amounts from Sunday into Monday will be between one to eight inches area-wide. Rochester is looking to pick up between two and four inches of snowfall.

Snowfall Forecast (KTTC)

Tomorrow will start off on a cloudy note, but skies will become partly cloudy throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the 40s, a bit of improvement from today. Winds will be strong again Monday, from the northwest between 15 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at the extended forecast, temperatures will rebound a bit, with highs into the 50s starting on Tuesday, however, the week ahead is looking to be another active weather-week with thunderstorms, rain, and a wintry mix all possible.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

