Slick roads and accumulating snowfall likely tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Light to moderate snowfall will continue across our area tonight, with pockets of heavy snowfall possible at times. Accumulating snow is likely tonight with the highest amounts staying along and east of the Mississippi River. Area-wide, 1-6″ of snowfall is expected with the Rochester area looking at 2-4″, Mason City around 1-2″, and the Winona area looking at 4-6″ of snowfall.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Difficult travel is expected throughout the area, especially east of the HWY 52 corridor. While the majority of accumulating snowfall will stay on grassy and elevated surfaces, anticipate there to be a coating of snow and slush that last into the Monday morning commute. Winds will be strong tonight, out of the northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible which will create reduced visibility and potentially lead to blowing and drifting snow in rural and open areas. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Winter weather timeline (KTTC)

Several weather alerts are active tonight and will continue into early Monday for many counties. A Wind Advisory is in place for all the counties in Tan until Monday morning. A Winter Storm Warning, indicated by the pink, is in effect for Winona and Houston counties. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until early Monday for the counties in purple.

Weather Alerts (KTTC)

Quieter weather arrives for the daybreak Monday, with clearing skies and temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will continue to be strong out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and wind gusts up to 50s mph are possible.

Temperature rebound to the low to mid-50s by Tuesday with mainly sunny skies, probably our best day of the week. Isolated rain showers are expected to roll in late overnight, continuing into Wednesday with seasonal temps in the mid-50s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms last into Thursday before conditions dry out ahead of the weekend.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.