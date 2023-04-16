Gov. Tim Walz celebrates spring turkey hunting season

Gov. Tim Walz celebrates spring turkey hunting season.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Springtime is the start of new beginnings and turkey hunting season.

In honor of the start of the season Governor Tim Walz celebrated Saturday. His tour honored the conservation success of the decades-long partnership between the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Minnesota DNR to restore wild turkeys and introduce people to turkey hunting.

With the conservation efforts, turkeys now range across nearly the entire state, and more than 50,000 people plan on hunting turkeys this spring.

“It’s time now to make those investments both in the hatcheries, the boat landings and the facilities at the DNR and um have that ability over the next month or so to keep this incredible asset for the next generation so I’m excited about it and ready to go,” Walz said.

Turkey hunting continues in Minnesota through Wednesday, May 31st.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement

Latest News

Harvest Classic Rochester.
36th annual Harvest Classic raises more than $1,000
Ramadan
Celebrating Ramadan in Rochester
Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility Open House
Olmsted Waste-to-Energy highlights waste alternatives
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased