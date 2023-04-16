Gov. Tim Walz celebrates spring turkey hunting season.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Springtime is the start of new beginnings and turkey hunting season.

In honor of the start of the season Governor Tim Walz celebrated Saturday. His tour honored the conservation success of the decades-long partnership between the National Wild Turkey Federation and the Minnesota DNR to restore wild turkeys and introduce people to turkey hunting.

With the conservation efforts, turkeys now range across nearly the entire state, and more than 50,000 people plan on hunting turkeys this spring.

“It’s time now to make those investments both in the hatcheries, the boat landings and the facilities at the DNR and um have that ability over the next month or so to keep this incredible asset for the next generation so I’m excited about it and ready to go,” Walz said.

Turkey hunting continues in Minnesota through Wednesday, May 31st.

