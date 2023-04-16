Celebrating Ramadan in Rochester

Ramadan
Ramadan(MGN)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Apr. 15, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Ramadan Mubarack! Translates to “have a blessed Ramadan”. It’s currently the ninth month of the Muslim year, during which strict fasting is observed from sunrise to sunset.

To celebrate Ramadan, Mayo High School hosted its second annual Iftar event including students from Century and John Marshall High School’s Muslim Student Associations (MSA).

Iftar is a celebratory meal taking place every day during Ramadan. After evening prayer at sunset, Muslims break their fast with Iftar, which is a celebration with plenty of food, family and friends. Some common foods found in an Iftar meal include fresh fruits, vegetables, halal meats, bread, cheese and sweets.

“Ramadan is a spiritual journey for all of us. It’s a month of discipline, it’s a month that tell us to be thankful to Allah and also how to restrict our lives and change our life basically, from watching our language so it’s not just obtaining from food but it’s also actions,” local mosque leader, Salah Mohamed said.

This Iftar celebration was free and open to everyone wanting to learn more about the religion.

