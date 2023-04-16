Byron residents ordered to shelter in place Saturday, incident resolved

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a police action in Byron Saturday.

OCSO wasn’t able to provide details about the incident but did say it happened in the area of 9th St. NW between 2nd Ave NW and 1st NE.

Authorities confirmed a person was taken into custody without incident.

Residents in the area were asked to secure all doors, windows and remain inside until authorities resolved the incident.

OCSO said there is no threat to the public.

An investigation has been opened; more details will be released Monday.

