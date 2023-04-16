36th annual Harvest Classic raises more than $1,000

36th annual Harvest Classic raises more than $1,000.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens of runners and walkers gathered at the rainy Soldier’s Field today for the 36th annual Harvest Classic.

All proceeds go to Channel One Regional Food Bank. Organizers said they surpassed last year’s earnings with more than $1,000 brought on Saturday. Participants had the choice of running a 10k, 5k, or both.

“It was a race that’s usually held in the fall hence the name Harvest Classic, but we’ve rescheduled it to the spring due to scheduling issues and we’ve had a great turnout today,” race director Claire Webber said.

Many 5k walkers brought kids and pets along for the journey. Despite rainy conditions, everyone seemed to have a good time running along the Zumbro River.

“The weather is actually pretty nice I’ll say the wind’s kind of weird but other than that it’s like a pretty good day to go out for a run,” second place finisher Antonio Judson.

The top finalists were given gift card to Rochester businesses.

