From summer-like conditions to winter-like conditions this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve been treated to an early dose of summer this week, but now we’re back to reality. High temperatures today will only be in the 40s, 50s, and some low-60s. Conditions throughout the day will be mostly cloudy with rain showers and a few thunderstorms expected. Rainfall accumulations for much of the area look to be between a quarter to a half inch. Winds won’t be bad through the daytime hours, from the northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Tonight, rain will begin to mix with snow. Lows will be in the 30s with blustery winds, from the northwest between 15 and 20 miles per hour with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Sunday is not looking to be a very nice day. Highs will only be in the 30s across the region with STRONG winds, from the northwest between 20 and 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour possible. Skies throughout the day will be cloudy with rain transitioning over to snow.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The cooler air temperatures mixed with the strong winds tomorrow will drop those wind chill values into the 20s and possibly even teens Sunday into Monday. Definitely looking at a bit of weather whiplash this week.

Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

Looking at snowfall amounts, for areas in pink, 2 or more inches of snowfall this weekend is looking likely. Areas to the south, in orange are looking at 2 or more inches of snowfall being possible.

2+ Inches of Snowfall Probability (KTTC)

Temperatures will slowly rebound heading into the new week with highs in the 50s expected by Tuesday. The week ahead is looking to be active with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms possible Wednesday through Friday.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

