Rain and accumulating snowfall likely tonight, Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw isolated to scattered rain showers pass through our area this morning and managed a break in the rain this afternoon. Tonight, another wave of rain showers is on the way for this evening. After midnight, the rain will gradually transition to a wintry mix, and then to all snow as colder air is ushered in on the back side of this system. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s with strong northwest winds at 15-20 mph and gust up to 30 mph.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Light to moderate snowfall is expected throughout the day on Sunday before tapering off after 8 pm. The daytime hours will be cold and windy with afternoon temperatures only in the mid-30s. Winds will be very strong out of the northwest at 20-25 mph and gusts between 40-50 mph. Although wet and heavy snow is expected, reduced visibility and the potential for blowing and drifting snow are possible with winds this strong.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

When it comes to overall rainfall amounts, anywhere from 0.10″ to 0.50″ of rain is expected with this system. In terms of snowfall around our area, 2-5″ of accumulating snow is expected by Sunday night. Higher amounts, 4-5″ will settle along and east of the Mississippi River.

Winter Wx Alerts (KTTC)

There are several active alerts in our area, as a result of this latest complex spring storm system. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of the counties in purple throughout the day Sunday. There is also a Wind Advisory in effect for all of the counties in tan from Sunday morning through Monday.

Wind Advisory (KTTC)

Once the snow clears Sunday night, quieter weather will briefly return to the region for the start of the work week, before a more active weather pattern returns by the end of the week. Temperatures rebound to the mid-40s for Monday with partly sunny skies and strong northwest winds with gusts near 40 mph. A beautiful and seasonal day is in store for Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s and mostly sunny skies.

Active weather returns to the region Wednesday with isolated to scattered rain showers. Rain chances continue Thursday with highs in the mid-40s. Some mixing is possible into Friday with highs in the low 40s. Sunshine looks to return by Saturday.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

