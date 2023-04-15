Olmsted Waste-to-Energy highlights waste alternatives

Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility Open House
Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility Open House(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each day, the average American consumer produces around five pounds of trash.

The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy open house held Saturday aimed to educate people about how trash can be used for good.

Tours were held Saturday with participants seeing some of the process trash goes through to become energy. The open house helped to shed light on why the waste-to-energy facility is important, especially here in Southeast Minnesota as there is such a small area where a landfill could exist.

“The response has been very positive and I think, I like folks to come on this tour because I like to say it makes garbage real. For a lot of folks, once it’s picked up at the curb, it’s out of sight and out of mind, and so coming through this facility, you actually get to see that scale of how much waste we’re generating on a typical day or a typical week.”

Anthony Wittmer, Communications Specialist for Olmsted County Environmental Resources

The open house was a part of the 36th Anniversary celebration of the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy facility.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Thomas McElroy
Rochester police renewing request for public’s help finding Thomas McElroy

Latest News

KTTC Weekend News at 5
Thomas McElroy
Missing Rochester man found deceased
Senate passes public safety omnibus bill
SENATE PASSES PUBLIC SAFETY OMNIBUS
ST. PAUL, MN
Minnesota Senate passes Public Safety Omnibus bill