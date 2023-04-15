Olmsted Waste-to-Energy highlights waste alternatives

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Each day, the average American consumer produces around five pounds of trash.

The Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy open house held Saturday aimed to educate people about how trash can be used for good.

Tours were held Saturday with participants seeing some of the process trash goes through to become energy. The open house helped to shed light on why the waste-to-energy facility is important, especially here in Southeast Minnesota as there is such a small area where a landfill could exist.

“The response has been very positive and I think, I like folks to come on this tour because I like to say it makes garbage real. For a lot of folks, once it’s picked up at the curb, it’s out of sight and out of mind, and so coming through this facility, you actually get to see that scale of how much waste we’re generating on a typical day or a typical week.”

The open house was a part of the 36th Anniversary celebration of the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy facility.

