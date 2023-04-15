Missing Rochester man found deceased

Thomas McElroy
Thomas McElroy(RPD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The family of a Rochester man missing since December is telling KTTC that the body found near Kutzky Park on Friday is his.

Thomas McElroy, 43, left St. Marys Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoors and may have sought shelter in the area.

The Rochester Police Department had just asked the community to look for him since the snow had melted.

KTTC has reached out to RPD for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Thomas McElroy
Rochester police renewing request for public’s help finding Thomas McElroy

Latest News

Senate passes public safety omnibus bill
SENATE PASSES PUBLIC SAFETY OMNIBUS
ST. PAUL, MN
Minnesota Senate passes Public Safety Omnibus bill
RPD: Body found in Kutzky Park neighborhood
Disability services providers
Disability service providers push for increase in state funding