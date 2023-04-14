Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron

CAMERON, Wis. (WEAU) -Click here to watch the funeral for Chetek Police Officer Emily Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel starting at 1 p.m. You can also watch it live on 13.1, and on our WEAU Facebook page.

The visitation and the funeral is being held at Cameron High School, located at 750 South First St. in Cameron.

There are several state leaders in attendance, including Governor Tony Evers, Attorney General Josh Kaul, Senator Ron Johnson, Congressman Derrick Van Orden, Congressman Tom Tiffany, State Sen. Romaine Quinn and Judge James Babler of Barron County.

Expected speakers include Chaplain Mark Clements, Pastor Cody Kargus, Cameron Police Dept. Chief Adam Steffen, Chetek Police Dept. Chief Ron Ambrozaitis, Audrey Scheel, the sister of Officer Hunter Scheel, Camryn Gosdeck, a friend of Officer Hunter Scheel, Mike Breidenbach, the brother of Officer Emily Breidenbach, and Jeff Martin, the Mayor of Chetek.

The Sheriff says police honors will be conducted following the ceremony outside of the school. The procession will commence after police honors, sometime between 3:15pm and 3:45pm, from the Cameron High School-Mosaic Technologies parking area. It will head north on County Hwy SS to Hwy 8 and head east to County Hwy M. It will then head south on County Hwy M through the City of Chetek to US 53 (approximately 12.4 miles). The procession will disperse once it reaches US 53 in Chetek. Traffic will be impacted during this and it is expected to last 1 hour.

A memorial fund has also been set up for the two officers. You can donate at Sterling Bank under City of Chetek Emily Breidenbach Memorial Fund. All monetary donations can either be dropped off at any Sterling bank location or by mailing a check payable to City of Chetek with Emily Breidenbach Memorial fund in the memo line to Sterling Bank 427 Second Street PO Box 106 Chetek, WI 54728.

All monetary donations for Officer Hunter Scheel can be sent to Community Bank of Cameron. That information is below.

The Hunter Scheel Memorial Fund

Community Bank of Cameron

PO Box 457

101 W Main Street

Cameron WI 54822

Funeral held for fallen officers in Cameron, Wisconsin. (WEAU)

