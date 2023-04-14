Rochester police renewing request for public’s help finding Thomas McElroy

Thomas McElroy
Thomas McElroy(RPD)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) renewed its request Friday for the public’s help locating Thomas McElroy, who has been missing since December.

McElroy,43, left St. Marys Hospital around 4:30 a.m. on December 27. He was last seen near 11th Avenue SW. He was not dressed appropriately for the outdoors and may have sought shelter in the area.

Now that the snow is melting, RPD is again asking property owners in the area to check for signs of McElroy in their yards, garages, sheds and under decks.

McElroy is described as 5′8″ tall, 150 pounds, fair skin, dark hair and a beard/mustache.

Anyone with information is asked to call 507-328-6800.

