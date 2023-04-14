Rochester organizations ask for funding toward medical simulation center

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Downtown Rochester is no stranger to construction, but the prospect of a new medical simulation center would be a huge advancement in medical training for the city’s students.

“We need this infrastructure, and we need the programming in a sim lab to train the employees of the companies that are already here,” said Chris Schad, Destination Medical Center’s Director of Business Development. “Simulated healthcare space where you can train workforce of the future.”

“In a natural clinical setting, sometimes students get pushed to the side in a sense, like in emergency situations where we don’t actually get the hands-on training, but simulations actually allow us to get that hands-on,” said Winona State University Nursing Student Cheyanne Benson.

Benson, a student at Winona State’s Rochester campus, says she and her classmates have to travel to the Winona campus to perform many healthcare simulations. Benson says a simulation center in Rochester would give students of the Med City’s several colleges more simulation opportunities right in town.

“For us it was difficult having to travel back and forth for some simulations, just to be able to get the full experience,” Benson said.

The Greater Rochester Advocates For Colleges and Universities (GRAUC), along with DMC, is calling on the state legislature to help fund the project.

“We need approximately 11 million dollars to fund the fit-out of the space and to fund the space,” Schad said.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.