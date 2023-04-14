Opening date announced for new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

Opening date announced for new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo
Opening date announced for new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo(KTTC)
By Jess Abrahamson
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – After much anticipation, some big news from Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo near Byron.

They’ve announced the opening date of their new nature center that is currently under construction.

The facility will open for the public to use and enjoy on Friday, May 5th at 1 p.m.

The new building will feature live animal displays, educational exhibits, a wildlife viewing area and a resource library. It will also house employee offices and classrooms.

The new building will replace the current nature center which will be demolished once the new building is up and running.

While the building is nearing completion, fundraising efforts are on-going.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation

Latest News

Chicken Salad
How to poach chicken breasts with chef Shari Mukherjee
The Miracle Worker
Bringing on ASL interpreters to further inclusion: Rochester Civic Theater presents The Miracle Worker
KTTC News Now
KTTC honored with Service to America Award
KTTC honored with NAB Service to America award for Eagles Cancer Telethon