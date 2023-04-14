Opening date announced for new nature center at Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – After much anticipation, some big news from Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo near Byron.

They’ve announced the opening date of their new nature center that is currently under construction.

The facility will open for the public to use and enjoy on Friday, May 5th at 1 p.m.

The new building will feature live animal displays, educational exhibits, a wildlife viewing area and a resource library. It will also house employee offices and classrooms.

The new building will replace the current nature center which will be demolished once the new building is up and running.

While the building is nearing completion, fundraising efforts are on-going.

