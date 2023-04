ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Julian Mitchell joins us for this week’s Movie Minutes to talk about movies Rye Lane and Shazam 2. He also threw in a book titled Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin. To hear his reviews, watch the video above.

