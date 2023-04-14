KTTC honored with NAB Service to America award for Eagles Cancer Telethon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is honored to have been named a recipient for the 2023 Celebration of Service to America Awards, which recognize local broadcasters’ outstanding service to their communities.

The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) announced the recipients Thursday. You can find the full announcement here.

KTTC was honored specifically for the work put into the Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon, now in its 70th year. Through support of the community, volunteers and organizations, KTTC and the Fifth District Eagles Telethon have raised more than $22 million in the fight against cancer.

“KTTC is honored every year to bring such an impactful event to the community – highlighting the stories of people touched by cancer and the determined work done to fight it. This award recognizes the achievement KTTC, our viewers and the Fifth District Eagles have done over nearly 70 years!”

Teresa Chapman ended her 12-year tenure as Executive Director of the Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon in January 2023 after the 69th Annual Eagles Cancer Telethon raised more than $1 million for cancer research.

“We have funded many grants through Mayo Clinic, The Hormel Institute and U of M Masonic Cancer Center. Those grants have impacted so many lives. When I became involved, I listened to a researcher. The researcher began to speak about the Eagle grant that funded esophageal caner research and the side effects of that. My brother at that time was battling esophageal cancer, so I knew then it was something I needed to do. I lost my brother, but that grant, I know, is helping somebody else. And without KTTC, we wouldn’t have that impact. We’ve proven that we can make a difference, and I know that with you guys, we’ll continue to make a difference”

Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon (MGN)

“To me, this award is to be celebrated by every KTTC employee who has ever had their hands on making the telethon happen, many of whom still volunteer their time to help where they can. Every year, I’m humbled by the outpouring of community support that drives the cancer research that saves so many lives. I’m proud of the KTTC team that makes this all happen and I’m excited to play my part in the Eagles Cancer Telethon for many years to come.”

According to NABLF, the Celebration of Service to America Awards, presented by Bonneville International and Hearst Television, honors the impact and excellence in community service and philanthropy by local radio and television stations across the country.

“For almost a quarter century the Celebration of Service to America Awards have honored broadcasters that go above and beyond to serve their communities in a variety of ways, from fundraisers and telethons to educational programming and investigative reporting. We look forward to shining a well-deserved spotlight on these stations and sharing their award-winning campaigns with broadcast industry leaders, members of Congress and FCC commissioners.”

The list of honorees by category is below:

Service to Community Award for Television – Small Market: KTTC-TV, Gray Television, Rochester, Minn., Fifth District Eagles Cancer Telethon

KTTC’s corporate ownership, Gray Television, was also recognized with a Service to America award for “The Sixth” investigative series highlighting the chronic staffing issues facing many public defenders offices across the country.

Category winners will be honored at the awards ceremony on June 6, 2023, at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The ceremony will be broadcast on KTTC at a later date.

You can learn more about NABLF here.

