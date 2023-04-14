Incredibly warm today; rain, then snow this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our amazing, week-long spell of summer-like weather is holding on for one more day as enjoy the prospect of 80-degree warmth in the area this afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day with high temperatures in the low 80s and a south breeze that will reach 25 miles per hour at times. Unlike the last two days, we won’t be setting any temperature records, but our afternoon readings will be about 25 degrees above the seasonal average and more reminiscent of June than April.

Clouds will slowly thicken this evening with a few light showers developing in the area after midnight. Overnight temperatures will be in the low 50s with a light south breeze.

A storm system will slowly push through the Upper Mississippi Valley this evening, bringing light rain and some thunder to the area on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a cool northwest breeze.

Colder air will pour into the area on the backside of the storm system Sunday as the system begins to move toward the Great Lakes. A wintry mix of sleet and light snow will be possible throughout the day with some minor accumulation possible especially on grassy surfaces and rooftops in the afternoon and evening. Up to an inch of snowfall will be possible mainly in the northeastern part of the local area. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with gusty, cold northwest winds that will reach 30 miles per hour at times. Wind chill values will only be in the 20s for the most part. That’s quite a departure from the incredibly warm weather we’ve been enjoying all week so far!

The upcoming week will start will cool sunshine and some gusty winds on Monday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s Monday afternoon with a northwest breeze.

After a sunny and seasonably pleasant Tuesday, warmer air will build northward into the area on Wednesday with isolated showers in the area as a storm system moves in from the southwest. Light Thursday showers will give way to sunshine in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s. Another storm system will bring rain and gusty winds next Friday with high temperatures in the 50s.

