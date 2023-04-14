How to poach chicken breasts with chef Shari Mukherjee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former MasterChef contestant Shari Mukherjee joins us in the studio to show us how to poach chicken breasts and make a basic chicken salad.

Poaching chicken tutorial:

Ready in 20-30 minutes. Serves 4-6 people, depending on the use

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound)

32 oz chicken broth/stock (low-sodium preferred, you may also substitute with water or a combination of water + bouillon)-more if necessary.

2 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. poultry seasoning (optional)

1 bay leaf (optional)

1 tsp. Whole peppercorns (optional)

1 tsp. dried tarragon (optional)

2-3 whole garlic cloves, smashed (optional)

Preparation:

Place chicken breasts in the bottom of a small, heavy-bottomed pot. Cover chicken with broth or cold water. Add salt, herbs and bay leaf.Bring to a boil, then quickly reduce heat to a simmer.Gently simmer for about 10 minutes or until the water reaches 170 degrees F.Turn off the heat completely, cover the pot, and allow the chicken to remain in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes or until the thickest part registers 165 degrees F.Transfer chicken to a paper-towel-lined tray, reserving the cooking liquid (if using).If saving the poaching liquid, sieve/strain it into a clean bowl for use or storage. Toss the solids that remain in the sieve--you should have a fairly clear broth!Slice or shred chicken for use or storage.

Basic Chicken Salad:

Ready in 5-10 minutes. Serves 4-6 people, depending on the use.

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 1 pound), poached and diced

¼ cup mayonnaise, more as needed

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

½ tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp dried tarragon

Hot sauce, to taste (optional)

2 celery stalks, minced

½ small red onion, minced (approx ¼ cup)

Handful of grapes, finely sliced (may sub dried cranberries)

¼ c sliced almonds

Salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Preparation:

In a medium-large bowl combine the mayonnaise, lemon juice, mustard, tarragon and hot sauce (if using). Mix well.Transfer the minced celery, onion, almonds, sliced grapes, and diced chicken into the bowl with the mayonnaise mixture. Gently mix to combine.Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve. (Prepared chicken salad can be refrigerated for 2-3 days).

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.