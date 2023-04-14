Disability service providers push for increase in state funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local disability service providers are calling on lawmakers to increase funding for its staff. DSP leaders say its budget hasn’t changed in more than two years. With inflation on the rise and a recession looming, DSP leaders say if they aren’t able to increase their rates, organizations will close.

PossAbilities in Rochester works with around 200 people with disabilities in the Southeast Minnesota area.

“This is a very specialized position. We so value the individuals who want to work with individuals here and so we want to pay. We want to pay like everyone else,” PossAbilities Executive Director Susan Mackert said.

Leaders there are advocating for more funding from the state government, as the legislature is working to set their rates for the next two years.

“I always say legislation is done by those who show up,” Mackert said.

Leaders at Bear Creek Services are also fighting for higher wages.

“Most of our fundraising in earlier years used to be to help enhance the lives of people with disabilities, now we need those dollars in order to function,” Bear Creek Services Executive Director Linda Driessen said.

Bear Creek executives made the decision to increase their wages after they lost dozens of employees.

“It’s a risk. We’re taking a risk, but we’ve been here for almost 50 years. I expect us to be here another 50 years, but we really need the legislature to step up and help out,” Driessen said.

But that increase wasn’t from state dollars. Bear Creek had to dip into its savings to increase its wages, but once they did, they were able fill those positions they lost.

“We have to compete. We have to be able to encourage people to come into this field and see it as a viable way to make a living,” Driessen said.

But Bear Creek says this money will run out.

“Maybe we’ll get closer with fundraising to make up the difference which right now, we’re nowhere near. We need to make about 1.5 million to make up the difference right now,” Driessen said.

Last year, group home non-profit Cardinal of Minnesota closed seven of its locations in Olmsted County due to staffing shortages.

“That will continue to happen if something isn’t done,” Driessen said.

DSP are urging lawmakers to make a move before it’s too late.

“It has to be a balance. It has to be the government and donors and us. How can we creatively keep such valuable people,” Mackert said.

An historic amount of funding is being proposed for Disability Service Providers in the legislature right now through its Human Services Omnibus Budget Bill with $1.3 billion in its first part and $1.5 billion in the second. It passed out of the Ways and Means House committee and is expected to move to the floor next week.

