Bringing on ASL interpreters to further inclusion: Rochester Civic Theater presents The Miracle Worker

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The story is Helen Keller is one many of us learned in school. At just over a year old, she became sick and the disease left her unable to see or hear.

But despite these challenges, Helen became a skilled writer and speaker, thanks to the teaching of her tutor Anne Sullivan.

Rochester Civic Theater is putting on The Miracle Worker, a play about Anne’s teachings.

“Her grit, and the way her brain works, the tactics and figuring things out like we’re going to try this thing and it doesn’t work. We’re going to try this thing. I said it this this way and that’s obviously didn’t get through so I’m going to change,” Rebecca Sands, who is playing Anne, said.

To make the play more accessible, the theater brought in shadow ASL interrupters who are paired with each actor and actually sign each of their lines.

“The interrupters are so expressive and so wonderfully dynamic in telling the story my actors are going to be challenged to keep up with them,” The Miracle Worker director Eric Decker said.

Decker says it wasn’t easy at first trying to fit double the original cast on stage.

“We ran it again with some guidelines about here are guiding rules to employ close as possible to be seen no matter what, even if you’re up-staging the actor to be seen,” he said.

Decker brought in deaf consultants to ensure the lines and the signs matched up.

“Working with us and helping to make sure that what we’re doing maintains the integrity of both the language and keeping it accessible to the audience, so the sight lines are clear and that it’s understandable,” he said.

But not every cast member has an interrupter. Anne Sullivan played be Rebecca Sands is the one character in the story whoacts as the bridge between Helen and her family.

“She’s the only one that can cross and bridge both worlds and all of the other family members don’t sign. They have to have an ASL interrupter with them on stage,” Decker said.

“I think it just packs more of a punch when she is the only one that is doing all of it,” Sands said.

Sands studied ASL growing up and in college, but today uses a different version of sign language called Signed English. She worked with the ASL interrupters to bring in ASL, often having to ask for both line and sign during rehearsal.

“Bringing in the grammar and the syntax to say let’s look at this line and what does it mean and so how to do sign the meaning of this line,” she said.

Shadow interrupter Terryann Nash is a SODA which is a sibling of a deaf adult, and she has a hard of hearing son. She says most of the shadow ASL interrupters have a loved one who is deaf or part of hearing.

“All of them have a personal life that’s connected to the deaf community and they’re all serving every day to do what they can to improve accessibility for the community,” she said.

The cast hopes to create a more inclusive environment to the theater industry in Rochester and further its use of ASL interpreters in future shows.

“I know that there’s a future if the community supports the work and they come, there’s more opportunity for the deaf and the hearing communities to work together,” Nash said.

The show runs from April 14-23. You can purchase tickets online here.

