Big changes this weekend; Rain & snow returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’ve really been spoiled this week with high temperatures warming into the 80s and even the 90s the past three days. Our nice and warm weather stretch will come to an end this weekend.

Precip chances (KTTC)

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day on Saturday. Temperatures will be steady in the lower 50s through most of the afternoon Saturday which means our precipitation type Saturday will stay as rain.

As this low-pressure system moves to the east of our area, cold air will move into the region, which will change our precip type to a rain/snow mix and even snow Sunday.

We’ll get a break from the active weather on Monday and Tuesday before more rain chances move in during the middle of next week.

Rainfall Amounts:

Precip forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts through the weekend will range from 0.50-1.50″ for most of SE MN and NE IA. Current guidance is suggesting some areas along the Mississippi River could see over 1.50″ of rainfall through Sunday evening.

The one thing we will need to keep a close eye on will be the “snowfall potential” on Sunday. Temperatures will be crucial to how much snow we could see.

Snowfall Probability:

Snowfall probability (KTTC)

I do not have high confidence in the “snow potential” for Sunday. We will transition to a rain/snow mix Sunday morning, but guidance has been all over the place with overall accumulations. Right now, 2″ of snow will be possible on some grassy and elevated surfaces for areas along and to the east of Hwy-52.

If temperatures warm or cool just 1-3 degrees, our precip type will completely change. Keep an eye on the forecast through the weekend for details.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

