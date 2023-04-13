Trump set to give 2nd deposition in New York fraud lawsuit

Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4,...
Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table in a Manhattan court, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in New York. Trump is appearing in court on charges related to falsifying business records in a hush money investigation, the first president ever to be charged with a crime. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former President Donald Trump was expected to visit the offices of New York’s attorney general Thursday for his second deposition in a legal battle over his company’s business practices.

The Republican was scheduled to meet with lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James, who sued Trump last year. Her lawsuit claims Trump and his family misled banks and business associates by giving them false information about his net worth and the value of assets such as hotels and golf courses.

The lawsuit is unrelated to the felony criminal charges filed against Trump by the Manhattan district attorney, which led last week to his historic arraignment, the first for a former president.

Trump and his lawyers have said the Democrat’s lawsuit against him is politically motivated and legally baseless. He and the company have denied doing anything wrong. James declined to answer a question about the planned deposition at a news conference on an unrelated matter Wednesday.

Trump previously met with James’ lawyers Aug. 10, but refused to answer all but a few procedural questions, invoking his Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination more than 400 times.

“Anyone in my position not taking the Fifth Amendment would be a fool, an absolute fool,” he said in the session, which was recorded on video and later released publicly. Trump predicted a “renegade” prosecutor would try to make a criminal case out of his answers, if he gave them.

“One statement or answer that is ever so slightly off, just ever so slightly, by accident, by mistake, such as it was a sunny, beautiful day, when actually it was slightly overcast, would be met by law enforcement at a level seldom seen in this country, because I’ve experienced it,” he said.

A trial for the lawsuit is scheduled for October.

It is unclear whether Trump might answer any questions in his second deposition, which will be conducted in private if it takes place as planned.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a Summit for Democracy virtual plenary in the South Court...
US officials: Biden to expand migrant access to health plans
High schooler Landon Navarro says that while he was in chemistry class, his teacher poured...
Teacher poured chemical on teen’s hand to wake him, family says
A chemistry teacher allegedly poured hydrogen peroxide on the high schooler's hand in class to...
Father calls for charges after teacher allegedly pours chemical on son's hand
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Appeals court preserves access to abortion drug, tightens rules