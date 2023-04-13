Summer weather today and Friday; cooler and wetter this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you enjoyed the mid-summer weather we experienced on Wednesday, you will love today’s weather because it will be very similar, perhaps even better! Expect a gorgeous blue sky throughout the day with a south breeze that will work with our strong mid-April sunshine to warm temperatures into the low 80s. Those south winds coupled with the dry atmosphere will, unfortunately, enhance the wildfire threat today, so the entire local area will be under a Fire Weather Warning until 8 PM. Gusts will reach 30 miles per hour at times, so not quite as strong as the winds on Wednesday and temperatures will be just a few degrees cooler. The record high in Rochester today is 82 degrees, set in 2006 and it looks like we may be warmer than that by a degree or two this afternoon.

Sunny skies and gusty south winds will lead to near-record warmth this afternoon. (KTTC)

On Wednesday we set records for the warmest high and warmest low in Rochester and today is looks like we may be setting a record for the high once again. (KTTC)

After another breezy and amazingly mild night, Friday will feature some more of the incredible summer weather we’ve been enjoying throughout the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with more of a moderate south breeze than the past few days, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible late Friday evening and Friday night as a large storm system from the Plains draws closer to the area.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees on Friday. (KTTC)

Shower activity will become more widespread in the area Saturday with a few rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day and into Saturday evening. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s with a brisk northwest breeze.

There will be chances of rain late Friday evening and throughout the day Saturday. Light snow may mix with some rain on Sunday. (KTTC)

Colder air will blow into the region on Sunday on the backside of the weekend storm system, changing rain showers to snow at times during the day. High temperatures will be in the low 40s and those readings may very well fall into the mid and upper 30s late in the day. A few patches of light grassy snowfall accumulation can’t be ruled out. A raw and gusty northwest breeze will reach 35 miles per hour at times, keeping wind chills values in the 20s.

After a warm work week, temps will be quite a bit colder over the weekend. Rain and some thunder will be possible on Saturday and very light snow will be possible on Sunday. (KTTC)

Sunny weather will prevail early next week as temperatures slowly improve. We’ll have high temperatures in the low 50s on Monday with the 60s returning on Tuesday. A few isolated showers will be possible late Wednesday and early next Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s.

After a cool and blustery weekend, temps will be warmer next week. (KTTC)

