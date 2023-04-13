Snow covered track forces 10 northern MN schools to compete in Elgin

ELGIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Ten schools competed in the Howard Lake - Waverly - Winsted School District’s Early Bird invite Thursday.

The invite happened at the Plainview-Elgin-Millville (PEM) track in Elgin because for many of the schools involved, snow is still covering their tracks.

The snow makes competitions like this impossible. So, PEM opened up their facilities to those schools.

Some of the athletes that competed today came from districts as far away as St. Cloud and the Alexandria area.

A couple of baseball and softball games involving these teams are also being played at PEM today.

