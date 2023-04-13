SCHEELS fashion show on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – If you are looking for some of the top trends and styles of spring, look no further. SCHEELS joined Midwest Access on Thursday for a spring fashion show.

Sydney Rudquist is the Marketing and Event Coordinator at SCHEELS in Rochester. She is the one who introduced the models and showed off their styles.

You can shop Rochester SCHEELS at Apache Mall.

More details here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.