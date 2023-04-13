Rochester police seeking information on unsolved homicides

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police Department (RPD) is asking for help in solving two unsolved homicide cases.

RPD is hoping to gather tips and information from members of the community who may have knowledge or insight into these cases.

One of the unsolved cases is that of 41-year-old Robert E. Volgmann who was killed in his northwest Rochester apartment in April 2020.

He was last seen alive on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. There was a snowstorm that day. The bedroom window of his ground floor apartment was open for several days afterwards. The landlord went to check on Robert and called police to the apartment. Robert’s body was discovered three years ago on April 16, 2020.

The other unsolved case is the homicide of 27-year-old April J. Sorensen who was killed in her northwest Rochester home in April 2007.

On April 17, 2007, a TV technician arrived at Sorensen’s house for a scheduled visit at 12:30 p.m. and saw smoke coming through a window. He immediately called 911. First Responders arrived on scene and determined that the fire was not an accident. Once the fire was extinguished, her body was discovered in her bedroom. Autopsy reports confirmed that she had been stabbed and strangled to death.

If you or anyone you know has any information that may be relevant to these cases, RPD urges you to come forward and speak with officers.

RPD understands that coming forward with information can be difficult, and that some individuals may be hesitant to do so for fear of retaliation or other concerns. However, RPD wants to assure you that all tips and information received will be treated with the utmost discretion and sensitivity.

RPD asks to keep an open mind and consider the impact that your information could have on these investigations, as well as the lives of those affected by these tragedies.

