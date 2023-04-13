Rochester Bullriding Challenge is Friday and Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bullriding is taking place at Graham Arena in Rochester on April 14 and 15. General Admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 13 who need a seat of their own.

Details for riders.

This event is the Priority Construction Rochester Bullriding Challenge Powered by: St. Joseph Equipment & New Holland Agriculture.

Hardcopy tickets are available at Tavern 22 located at: 3401 Northern Valley Pl NE, Rochester, MN 55906

There are concerts both nights. Friday Banda La Indomable & Nivel Tactico will take the stage. Saturday, Aaron Simmons will be in concert. Simmons is a Stewartville native who is pursuing his dream of country music in Nashville. He actually performed on Midwest Access back in October of 2022.

Learn more about all the festivities and get tickets here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.