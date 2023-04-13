Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility open house Saturday

Olmsted County
Olmsted County(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF) is hosting an open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On this tour you can learn how the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility uses garbage to produce energy for buildings on the Olmsted County District Energy System.

Visitors will be taken on a walking tour through multiple levels. Casual attire is recommended along with sturdy shoes. The tour is for people of all ages.

The OWEF is located down the street from the Recycling Center Plus at 301 Energy Parkway NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF)

Learn more about the tour here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Sister of Winona missing woman breaks family’s silence in search
Madeline Kingsbury
Father of Madeline Kingsbury’s children says he ‘didn’t have anything to do with her disappearance’
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Winona police give update on Madeline Kingsbury investigation
Madeline Kingbury missing sweatshirts
‘Nothing in life prepares you for this’: Madeline Kingsbury’s family releases statement
Madeline Kingsbury
Documents detail custody of Kingsbury’s kids, father refused to hand over kids to authorities

Latest News

Cinderella
‘Cinderella’ auditions in Albert Lea are April 18 and 19
National Day of Prayer. (Source:WALB)
National Day of Prayer events in Rochester May 4
Rochester Bullriding Challenge
Rochester Bullriding Challenge is Friday and Saturday
Sports Generic
All-Sports Reunion is Sunday at Eagles Club