Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility open house Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF) is hosting an open house this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On this tour you can learn how the Olmsted Waste-to-Energy Facility uses garbage to produce energy for buildings on the Olmsted County District Energy System.

Visitors will be taken on a walking tour through multiple levels. Casual attire is recommended along with sturdy shoes. The tour is for people of all ages.

The OWEF is located down the street from the Recycling Center Plus at 301 Energy Parkway NE, Rochester, MN 55906.

Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy Facility (OWEF)

